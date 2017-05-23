Creato’s Defense Attorney Calls Investigators Lazy, Did Poor Job During Closing Arguments Of Murder Trial

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The defense has wrapped up closing arguments in the trial of a Camden County father accused of killing his 3-year-old son.

The fate of 23-year-old David Creato could soon be in the hands of a jury.

Richard Fuschino, Creato’s defense attorney, spent about an hour-and-a-half giving reasons why jurors should have plenty of doubt about the prosecution’s case, telling them his client is a victim and not a killer.

Fuschino says Creato cooperated from the beginning with detectives when he reported his son missing in October 2015. He says Creato’s story never changed – that Creato didn’t know what happened to his son the night he died.

Fuschino says the investigators were lazy not checking 3-year-old Brendan’s body or clothing for the possibility of another suspect’s DNA.

Fuschino added investigators did a poor job interviewing sex offenders in the area.

There’s never been an answer how Brendan died and Fuschino doesn’t see how a jury can close the book on Creato as being the murderer.

“It means not probably, not could of, not might of. It means you’re sure about what happened, and ladies at gentlemen, at the end of this case, I suspect you have more questions than you have answers because you just can’t be sure,” Fuschino said in the courtroom Tuesday.

The prosecution is making their closing arguments. They point out that Creato was the only person with his son the night before and the morning when his son was found dead.

Prosecutors say Creato’s motive in all of this was to kill Brendan to keep his girlfriend because she didn’t like being around him.