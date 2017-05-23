Blog: How Often Do You Wash Your Bedsheets?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How often do you wash your bedsheets and towels? After reading the results of a new survey, it appears that I am indeed a clean freak.

A survey of 1,000 Americans about their linen-cleaning habits finds that men clean their linens less often than women. Forty-one percent of women wash their sheets once a week, while 33 percent of men do the same. I am proud to say that I’d be part of the 33 percent my sheets go into the washing machine once a week without fail.

The survey, conducted by Coyuchi, a home textile company, finds that:

44 percent of Americans wash their sheets once or twice a month.

11 percent wash their sheets once a quarter.

5 percent wash them only once or twice a year.

Who are these people who only wash sheets once or twice a year? I’m getting all itchy just thinking about that.

The numbers related to towel laundering is a bit different. 74 percent of women wash their towels every week, compared to 65 percent of men. Again, I’m clearly cleaner than most. I wash my towels after every use.

When it comes to replacing bed sheets? 38 percent of Americans replace their sheets once a year. 30 percent say they replace their sheets every couple of years. 14% say they rarely replace them.

Only 20 percent of Americans throw away their old sheets, while 52 percent repurpose them as rags. 6 percent put them in the back of their closets, and 10 percent hand them down.