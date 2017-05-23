Best Memorial Day Events In Philadelphia

By Allen Foster The entire Philadelphia region is steeped in historical significance. You can pay your respects to our nation’s fallen heroes who fought in the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Civil War, WWI, and WWII at numerous memorials located in and around the city. Additionally, there are a number of ways you can celebrate the freedom these brave men and women protected through their selfless dedication to our country. Here is a list of five events and activities that you can enjoy this year on Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day Parade

Richmond Street and Allegheny Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19134 Richmond Street and Allegheny AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19134 Date: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. The Philadelphia Memorial Day Parade is a local event that kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29th at the intersection of Richmond Street and Allegheny Avenue, which is located in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Featured in this year’s parade are veterans and military groups, local businesses and organizations, city officials, and an appealing mix of local bands and celebrities. All of the floats and attractions are funded through donations from the residents.

Longwood Gardens’ Main Fountain Unveiling

1001 Longwood Road

Kennett Square, PA 19348

(610) 388-1000

www.longwoodgardens.org 1001 Longwood RoadKennett Square, PA 19348(610) 388-1000 Date: Saturday, May 27, 2017 The famed Longwood Garden’s fountains have dazzled guests for over 85 years. In an extraordinary undertaking, the Main Fountain Garden, originally constructed from carved Italian limestone, was recently revitalized with modern technology, new lighting, and a number of newly choreographed fountain shows featuring jets that shoot over 175 feet in the air. Additionally, new seating has been added to offer even more visitors the chance to marvel at this phenomenal attraction. The official reopening happens on Saturday, May 27 as part of Longwood Garden’s “Summer of Spectacle.”

Memorial Day Sausage And Pancake Breakfast

Doylestown Masonic Lodge #245

55 East State St.

Doylestown, PA 18901

(215) 348-7510

www.doylestownmasons.org Doylestown Masonic Lodge #24555 East State St.Doylestown, PA 18901(215) 348-7510 Monday, May 29 from 7 a.m. to noon This Memorial Day, take a short ride to historic Doylestown to begin the holiday with a delicious Sausage and Pancake Breakfast at the Doylestown Masonic Lodge #245. The Masonic Temple has been the center of York Rite Freemasonry in Bucks County since 1850. It is one of the largest and most active lodges in the state. Focused on friendship, charity, and education, the organization offers annual scholarships of $500 to graduating high school seniors who have been involved in community activities. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are just $7 for adults, $3 for children under 10, and free for children under 6. Related: Top Spots For Frozen Yogurt In Philadelphia

Philadelphia Full City Segway Tour

1 N. Independence Mall W.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(805) 650-7770

www.segwaytoursbywheelfun.com 1 N. Independence Mall W.Philadelphia, PA 19106(805) 650-7770 Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Want to get to know the city up close and personal this Memorial Day? Why not take a three-hour Segway tour that explores over 30 of Philadelphia’s most well-known landmarks. Roll your way around town, stopping off to peruse such popular spots and attractions as the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Swann Fountain, Love Park, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute, Chinatown, the Waterfront, the Liberty Bell, and Washington Square.