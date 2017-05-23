Best Memorial Day Events In Philadelphia

The entire Philadelphia region is steeped in historical significance. You can pay your respects to our nation’s fallen heroes who fought in the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Civil War, WWI, and WWII at numerous memorials located in and around the city. Additionally, there are a number of ways you can celebrate the freedom these brave men and women protected through their selfless dedication to our country. Here is a list of five events and activities that you can enjoy this year on Memorial Day weekend.
Richmond Street and Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Date: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
The Philadelphia Memorial Day Parade is a local event that kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29th at the intersection of Richmond Street and Allegheny Avenue, which is located in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Featured in this year’s parade are veterans and military groups, local businesses and organizations, city officials, and an appealing mix of local bands and celebrities. All of the floats and attractions are funded through donations from the residents.
1001 Longwood Road
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-1000
www.longwoodgardens.org
Date: Saturday, May 27, 2017
The famed Longwood Garden’s fountains have dazzled guests for over 85 years. In an extraordinary undertaking, the Main Fountain Garden, originally constructed from carved Italian limestone, was recently revitalized with modern technology, new lighting, and a number of newly choreographed fountain shows featuring jets that shoot over 175 feet in the air. Additionally, new seating has been added to offer even more visitors the chance to marvel at this phenomenal attraction. The official reopening happens on Saturday, May 27 as part of Longwood Garden’s “Summer of Spectacle.”
Doylestown Masonic Lodge #245
55 East State St.
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-7510
www.doylestownmasons.org
Monday, May 29 from 7 a.m. to noon
This Memorial Day, take a short ride to historic Doylestown to begin the holiday with a delicious Sausage and Pancake Breakfast at the Doylestown Masonic Lodge #245. The Masonic Temple has been the center of York Rite Freemasonry in Bucks County since 1850. It is one of the largest and most active lodges in the state. Focused on friendship, charity, and education, the organization offers annual scholarships of $500 to graduating high school seniors who have been involved in community activities. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to noon. Tickets are just $7 for adults, $3 for children under 10, and free for children under 6.
1 N. Independence Mall W.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(805) 650-7770
www.segwaytoursbywheelfun.com
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
Want to get to know the city up close and personal this Memorial Day? Why not take a three-hour Segway tour that explores over 30 of Philadelphia’s most well-known landmarks. Roll your way around town, stopping off to peruse such popular spots and attractions as the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Swann Fountain, Love Park, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute, Chinatown, the Waterfront, the Liberty Bell, and Washington Square.
100 Sesame Road
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 702-3566
www.sesameplace.com
Date: Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m.
Tourists travel from all around the world to visit Sesame Place, the local landmark theme park. On Memorial Day weekend, you can purchase tickets to enjoy a special synchronized celebration featuring songs from Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and Count von Count along with a dazzling display of colorful fireworks that light up the night sky with vibrant hues of red, green, blue, and more. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Memorial Day Weekend BBQ and the Neighborhood Street Party Parade, which takes place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.