6-Year-Old Boy Being Called Hero To Help Thwart Robbery Suspect

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A 6-year-old is being called a hero after his actions force a robbery suspect to run from a home in North Jersey.
The suspect was caught on camera outside, drinking a water bottle and leaving it behind, before sneaking inside a home in Belleville, Essex County.
A woman was sleeping in the basement with her two children, ages 3 and 6, when the man grabbed her.
The 6-year-old saw it happen and dashed upstairs.
The suspect then made a run for it.
“The woman’s child who is 6 years old woke up, started screaming, ran upstairs to alert his grandfather. At which time the suspect fled through a laundry room window. I think the little boy was a true hero. I think he saved a potentially disastrous situation,” said Belleville Police Sgt. John McAloon said.
Belleville police said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Jermaine Ramirez was arrested for the alleged incident.