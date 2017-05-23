Arts & Business Council Awards Honor Philly’s Most Innovative, Philanthropic Leaders

May 23, 2017 9:46 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 32nd annual Arts & Business Council awards were held Tuesday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art honoring the region’s most innovative and philanthropic leaders from the arts and business sectors.

The Arts and Business Council is a part of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

They hold the award ceremony every year to bring the leaders in both business and the arts fields together.

Karin Copleland is council’s executive director.

“We work to ensure getting the business community evolved either sitting on boards or volunteering their time with this really very important part again the fabric of out city,” she said. “Like Benjamin Franklin he was a very innovative guy, that’s creativity.”

This years partners in Imagination Awards were given to a number of individuals including comedian, actor, and writer Kevin Hart and philanthropic leaders Keith L. and Katherine Sachs.

