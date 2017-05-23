1 Student, Driver Injured In SW Philly School Bus Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a car in Southwest Philadelphia, Tuesday morning.
Philadelphia Police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Island Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard in Eastwick.
The school bus driver and one student on the bus were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but no information regarding the extent of their injuries was made available.
The intersection was briefly closed off to traffic as police investigated, and cleared the wreckage of the crash.