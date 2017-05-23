“007” Actor Sir Roger Moore Dies At 89, Family Says

May 23, 2017 9:51 AM

LONDON (CNN) — Sir Roger Moore, the actor famed for portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985, has died after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, said in a statement.

The family will hold a private funeral in Monaco, per his wishes, the statement said.

Developing story – more to come

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch