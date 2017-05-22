Zeoli Show Log 05.22.17

3pm- Over the weekend, in his first foreign trip as president, Donald Trump traveled to the Middle East. He began the visit in Saudi Arabia where he delivered a speech Sunday morning. He’s currently in Israel meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3:20pm- A black bear warning has been issued in Ocean County following several sightings. The sightings led the Division of Fish and Wild Life to release a list of bear safety tips.
3:25pm- According to sources, General Michael Flynn is expected to invoke his 5th Amendment right in response to Senate Intelligence Committee inquiries.
3:35pm- JD Mullane, journalist for the Bucks County Currier Times, calls in to discuss his new article “We Must Ditch the Two Major Parties for Our Own Good.”
3:50pm- President Trump’s 2018 budget proposal is expected to include $1.7 trillion in entitlement cuts.
4:05pm- A man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat was asked to leave a United Airlines flight after being disruptive.
4:20pm- New Jersey State Senator Mike Doherty is one of the leading proponents of a lawsuit filed against Gov. Chris Christie and his plan to spend $750 million to refurbish the state house despite the fact that only $38 million was appropriated for the renovation.
4:40pm- Will Wildwood soon ban smoking on it’s boardwalk?
5pm- During a speech in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, President Trump encouraged Middle Eastern countries to drive out terrorism and extremism.
5:05pm- President Trump warned that if people choose the path of terror, their lives will be brief and their souls will be condemned.
5:20pm- While in Israel, Donald Trump became the first acting U.S. President to visit the Western Wall.