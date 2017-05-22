Trump’s Remarks To Islamic Leaders Draws Mixed Reaction From Philly-Area Muslims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump is getting mixed reaction from Philadelphia area Muslims following his change in tone toward the Islamic community. The president urged Islamic leaders to take up the fight against extremism.

President Trump’s remarks to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia were controlled and on script. He called for Islamic nations to drive out extremists.

“Obviously, his rhetoric and overseas speech was an attempt to reach out,” said Ahmed Soliman, founder of the New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association. He is not convinced.

“It’s one thing for him to give lip service to foreign leaders overseas,” Soliman said, “but, so far, I have not seen him change any of his Islamic domestic policies.”

Such as the travel ban or reverse his call for a database of Muslims.

“We remain skeptical. Skeptical is different from not believing,” said Jacob Bender, executive director of Philadelphia CAIR, the Counsel for American Islamic Relations. They have spoken out against the Trump administration, but would reevaluate if the president’s words lead to action.

“We want to see a turnaround of American policy,” Bender said.

President Trump’s eight-day trip also includes stops in Israel, the Palestinian territories and the Vatican.