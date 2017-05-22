The Dom Giordano Show: Ryan Manion, Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, Jake Tapper and Fmr. Senator Rick Santorum | May 22

May 22, 2017 12:00 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia.

9:10-Bob Schieffer, “President Trump actually sounded Presidential.”

9:25-Students at Notre Dame walkout during Vice President Pence’s commencement speech.

9:35-Ryan Manion joined discussing Bucks County removing banners for “Hometown heroes.”

10:00-Author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz joined discussing his latest book, “Everybody Lies.”

10:20-Jury selection begins in Pittsburgh for the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

10:25-General Michael Flynn will invoke the 5th amendment. 

10:35-Jersey Shore town named TripAdvisor’s top summer vacation destination in the United States. 

11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing President Trump’s visit to the Middle East.

11:20-Former Senator Rick Santorum joined discussing President Trump’s visit to the Middle East and the relationship of Israel and Palestine.

11:35-Harvard study shows media’s negative coverage of President Trump.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch