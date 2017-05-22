The Dom Giordano Show: Ryan Manion, Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, Jake Tapper and Fmr. Senator Rick Santorum | May 22

9:00-President Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia.
9:10-Bob Schieffer, “President Trump actually sounded Presidential.”
9:25-Students at Notre Dame walkout during Vice President Pence’s commencement speech.
9:35-Ryan Manion joined discussing Bucks County removing banners for “Hometown heroes.”
10:00-Author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz joined discussing his latest book, “Everybody Lies.”
10:20-Jury selection begins in Pittsburgh for the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.
10:25-General Michael Flynn will invoke the 5th amendment.
10:35-Jersey Shore town named TripAdvisor’s top summer vacation destination in the United States.
11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing President Trump’s visit to the Middle East.
11:20-Former Senator Rick Santorum joined discussing President Trump’s visit to the Middle East and the relationship of Israel and Palestine.
11:35-Harvard study shows media’s negative coverage of President Trump.