Teen Pleads Guilty In Rape, Attempted Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to brutally attacking a 5-year-old girl in her mother’s home in North Philadelphia two years ago.

Jamir Hill was 15 when he was charged as an adult with the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a young girl in July of 2015. He’s now pleaded guilty to the charges.

Authorities say Hill broke into the victims’ home, raped and beat the girl, leaving her unconscious in the backyard of her mother’s house.

“The young man was at a treatment facility shortly before committing this attack,” said attorney Thomas Fitzpatrick, who represents the victim and her family. He says Hill slipped through cracks in the system.

READ: Police Warn Residents Of 250-Pound Black Bear

“We intend to hold the appropriate parties accountable,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our goal is to get answers for the family and secure the resources the family will need for a lifetime of treatment.”

Authorities say DNA connected Hill to the crime, and the young victim helped investigators identify her attacker.

Prosecutors didn’t offer a plea deal.

Hill will be sentenced in September.