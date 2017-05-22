BREAKING: 19 Dead, At Least 50 Injured After Reported Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In UK: Police

SEPTA Taking Another Step Toward Driving Transit Riders To New Fare System

May 22, 2017 8:30 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will soon be fewer places where SEPTA city transit riders can buy old-style magnetic-stripe TransPasses.

Starting June 1, SEPTA will stop selling paper magnetic-stripe weekly and monthly TransPasses at its transit sales offices and at cashiers’ booths. It’s an effort to encourage riders to get a reloadable SEPTA Key card. But you can still get an old-school paper TransPass after next Thursday at suburban Regional Rail sales locations and at participating retailers, says Kevin O’Brien, SEPTA’s senior project manager.

“If you buy your TransPasses now at the supermarket or the convenience store, that will continue for now into the fall,” O’Brien said. “At that point, then that transition will start to take place.”

Later this year, SEPTA plans to expand that retail network from 300 to 1,500 stores. O’Brien says about 15 percent of riders use SEPTA Key — he says most transit riders are still using legacy forms of payment.

Also in the works, he says, the ability to order a SEPTA key card online and have it mailed to your home.

SEPTA still plans to phase out tokens, but no date is set for that.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch