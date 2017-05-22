Phillies Return Home To Host Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will open up a seven-game homestand tonight with the first of four against the Colorado Rockies.

The Phillies desperately need to get on track. They have lost 17 of their last 21 and they just wrapped up a 2-7 road trip on Sunday with a 1-0 loss in Pittsburgh. This slump has dropped the Phillies record to 15-26 on the season.

RHP Jerad Eickhoff will make the start on the mound tonight for the Phillies. He is 0-4 with a 4.53 ERA. He is coming off a strong outing last time out when he allowed just two earned runs in six innings with eight strikeouts in Texas. But he suffered a 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Rockies will counter with righthander Jeff Hoffman. He is 1-0 in two appearances (one start) with a 5.40 ERA.

Here is the lineup for the Phillies tonight against Hoffman:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Freddy Galvis SS

3. Aaron Altherr LF

4. Tommy Joseph 1B

5. Maikel Franco 3B

6. Odubel Herrera CF

7. Cameron Rupp C

8. Michael Saunders RF

9. Jerad Eickhoff P

Colorado is 28-17, that’s good for first place in the National League West and it is actually the top record in the National League.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Phillies, their recent struggles and Eickhoff.