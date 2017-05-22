BREAKING: 19 Dead, At Least 50 Injured After Reported Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In UK: Police

Authorities: New Jersey Transit Agent Sold Fake Tickets

May 22, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey Transit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey Transit ticket agent tricked passengers into buying fake tickets and kept the cash.

John Davey is charged with official misconduct, theft and forgery. He has worked for the agency for 29 years.

Authorities say the 49-year-old East Brunswick man put signs reading “no cash” on ticket vending machines at the New Brunswick train station. They say he then sold forged tickets to cash-paying customers when they came to the ticket counter.

Authorities say Davey had $1,285 and 101 forged tickets when he was arrested. They say the tickets were printed on authentic agency ticket stock he allegedly had taken from the train station.

Additional ticket stock and a thermal printer were allegedly found at Davey’s home.

It’s not known if Davey has retained an attorney.

