New Study Supports Theory Epigenetic Changes Can Impact Fertility

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They are called epigenetic changes. These can occur in a persons life and later have an impact on fertility.

A new study performed in rodents supports the theory.

In this study male exposure to endocrine disruptors, chemicals that effect hormones, and other environmental toxicants can induce what are called epigenetic changes in sperm, which in descendants can cause infertility and other diseases.

Epigenetic information can be embedded in sperm in the form of changes in DNA or chemical tags on histone proteins, which regulate how DNA is condensed.

What we are talking about is actual changes in the genetic code.

The latest study is supported by a Review of Human and Animal Research suggested that epigenetic changes may be the underlying mechanism by which paternal factors such as age, diet, weight, stress, and alcohol consumption contribute to a range of health outcomes in offspring including birth defects, behavioral problems, developmental disorders, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer