New Girard Avenue Exit Ramp Along I-95 Set To Reopen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT says the new Girard Avenue off-ramp on I-95 will open on Wednesday morning.

The I-95 Girard Avenue off-ramp originally closed last fall, and a temporary off-ramp was set up. But PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph says the long wait is over, and prep work begins Tuesday night for the new ramp.

“From about 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, northbound I-95 motorists will have a lane reduction from three lanes to two at the Girard Interchange while we get set to open the new northbound off ramp to Girard Avenue.”

Rudolph says the ramp will take motorists down to a newly signaled intersection at Richmond Street. He says the new ramp is safer than the old interchange. It’s part of a nearly $212 million project to rebuild and widen 1.5 miles of I-95 between the Girard and Allegheny Avenue exits.