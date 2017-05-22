One Of Last Two Tuskegee Airmen Honored For His Service

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden County man was recognized Monday for his brave contribution to American history as he is one of the last of our country’s Tuskegee Airmen.

Melvin Frisby is only one of two Tuskegee Airmen left. They were the first African-American servicemen to serve as military aviators in the United States Armed Forces during World War II.

Frisby was honored for his service.

He’s a man of few words at the microphone, but sit him down to talk about flying and he goes the distance.

Frisby first got his wings at 20, and he remembers the day opportunity came knocking.

“When they came to my house to ask me and they asked my grandparents and parents about going to Tuskegee and my grandparents said you have to be real careful down there,” said Frisby.

While becoming a Tuskegee meant opportunity for those brave African-American men, it also meant facing strong discrimination in Alabama and divides even among their peers.

“They had to train black mechanics to work on our plans because the guys refuse to work on the plans,” said Frisby. “That’s the crap I didn’t like. I got called a few names. I’ve been called a few names before. I’m no hero. They’re the heroes, not me.”

Frisby added that he was proud of himself for the job he did.

“Hell, yeah,” chuckled Frisby.

Frisby did tours in Greenland and Alaska.

After his tour of duty in Alaska, he was sent to Korea where he flew P-51 airplanes, considered “the Cadillac of all planes.”