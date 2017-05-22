Interview: DREAMCAR Excels Beyond Experiment

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Gwen Stefani was away, the rest of No Doubt decided to play.

As the singer went on to solo success and “The Voice,” the remaining members continued to jam.

“Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and myself are constantly making music together,” describes the band’s drummer Adrian Young. “We wanted to do an experiment and see if we could do another project, another band.”

That experiment would become DREAMCAR, the sleek-synth, 80s-influenced supergroup comprised of these members and AFI lead singer Davey Havok. What started over dinner and emails eventually became an excellent self-titled debut album and a tour across the country. They stop in Philadelphia at The TLA on Monday, May 22.

“We kind of went, whoa, we got something here,” remembers Young. “We just kept writing and just kept the experiment going and then after a good amount of time we started to realize, wow, this is a real thing. This could be a band.”

“No Doubt has not put out a lot of music in the last 10 to 15 years. So this is what we do best, we make music. We want to keep doing it,” describes Young. “We’re not good at sitting on the sidelines and we’re gonna keep making music.”

That music is a ferocious take on the neon-hued sounds of the 80s, but the DREAMCAR record never feels like nostalgia – just authentic and fun.

“We just kind of naturally went there,” says Young. “There was never any kind of discussion of, hey, let’s go be a certain style band.”

Despite reports of Stefani being unhappy during her last go-round with No Doubt, the singer has been supportive on social media of her bandmates latest venture. Although he’s hesitant to talk about it, Young believes there still might be time when they’re all playing together again.

“I will help sum up the No Doubt curiosity. I think that at some point we’ll play again, cause there will always be a No Doubt,” explains Young. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we start playing live shows at some point in the future.”

Back in the present though is DREAMCAR. You can see hear their debut album out now and see them on Monday, May 22 at The TLA in Philadelphia.

To hear much more from Adrian Young of DREAMCAR, check out the full interview below.