HoagieNation Festival

May 22, 2017 11:55 AM

hoagienation admat updated3 HoagieNation Festival CONTEST: Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets!

Ten Winners will be chosen and contacted on Thursday, May 25th

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES HOAGIENATION ANNOUNCES EXCITING ADDITIONS FOR FESTIVAL

David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket, Mutlu, Schoolly D Added to Lineup!

Charity Partner and Instrument Drive Announced!

Hoagie Festivities Revealed!

  • Three artists have been added to Daryl Hall & John Oates HoagieNation Festival presented by Dietz & Watson – and all hail from Philadelphia:

In The Pocket {feat. David Uosikkinen & Fran Smith, Jr. (of The Hooters), Jeffrey Gaines, Richard Bush (of The A’s), Tommy Conwell (of The Young Rumblers), Charlie Ingui (of The Soul Survivors) & more}, Mutlu and Schoolly D! In The Pocket brings together a lineup of Philly’s most celebrated musicians to cover classic Philadelphia songs – perfect for an evening that is celebrating everything Philadelphia. Mutlu, long time touring companion of Daryl Hall & John Oates and Amos Lee, brings his soulful singer-songwriting to the festival. Schoolly D, pioneer of American rap, will bring a pulse to the stage to get the crowd moving.

  • A charity partnership with Little Kids Rock will include a live performance from local public school students. The event will also feature a collection drive urging patrons to bring new and used instruments to HoagieNation which will benefit Philadelphia performing arts students. Little Kids Rock is a national non-profit organization serving over 300,000 public school children with weekly music lessons and free instruments nationwide.
  • HoagieNation presenting sponsor, Philadelphia’s own Dietz & Watson, will feature 10 of their Real Philly Deli’s from the area, who will provide tons of samples of their best hoagies for patrons to enjoy at the show.
  • Besides watching some of your favorite bands live on stage, fans can cheer on their fellow hoagie lovers in an all-out, cut throat hoagie eating contest, hosted by WIP.

 

WHERE/WHEN:

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing | Philadelphia, PA

TICKET INFO:

Tickets are on sale NOW at Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster Outlets or charge by-phone at 800-745-3000.

