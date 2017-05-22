HoagieNation Festival- CONTEST: Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets!

ONE DAY ONLY: WIN A FAMILY FOUR PACK OF TICKETS TO HOAGIENATION FESTIVAL
Ten Winners will be chosen and contacted on Thursday, May 25th
DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES HOAGIENATION ANNOUNCES EXCITING ADDITIONS FOR FESTIVAL
David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket, Mutlu, Schoolly D Added to Lineup!
Charity Partner and Instrument Drive Announced!
Hoagie Festivities Revealed!
- Three artists have been added to Daryl Hall & John Oates HoagieNation Festival presented by Dietz & Watson – and all hail from Philadelphia:
In The Pocket {feat. David Uosikkinen & Fran Smith, Jr. (of The Hooters), Jeffrey Gaines, Richard Bush (of The A’s), Tommy Conwell (of The Young Rumblers), Charlie Ingui (of The Soul Survivors) & more}, Mutlu and Schoolly D! In The Pocket brings together a lineup of Philly’s most celebrated musicians to cover classic Philadelphia songs – perfect for an evening that is celebrating everything Philadelphia. Mutlu, long time touring companion of Daryl Hall & John Oates and Amos Lee, brings his soulful singer-songwriting to the festival. Schoolly D, pioneer of American rap, will bring a pulse to the stage to get the crowd moving.
- A charity partnership with Little Kids Rock will include a live performance from local public school students. The event will also feature a collection drive urging patrons to bring new and used instruments to HoagieNation which will benefit Philadelphia performing arts students. Little Kids Rock is a national non-profit organization serving over 300,000 public school children with weekly music lessons and free instruments nationwide.
- HoagieNation presenting sponsor, Philadelphia’s own Dietz & Watson, will feature 10 of their Real Philly Deli’s from the area, who will provide tons of samples of their best hoagies for patrons to enjoy at the show.
- Besides watching some of your favorite bands live on stage, fans can cheer on their fellow hoagie lovers in an all-out, cut throat hoagie eating contest, hosted by WIP.
WHERE/WHEN:
Saturday, May 27, 2017
Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing | Philadelphia, PA
TICKET INFO:
Tickets are on sale NOW at Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster Outlets or charge by-phone at 800-745-3000.