Drexel, CCP Sign Dual Admissions Transfer Partnership

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University and Community College of Philadelphia are hooking up. Both institutions are signing a dual admissions agreement for more seamless transfers.
CCP President Dr. Donald Generals says to increase educational options and foster student success, his graduates can transfer to and finish their degrees at Drexel, aligning program to program, credit to credit.
“Students with college credits from an accredited institution can go on their own and negotiate with any institution,” Generals said, “but they may wind up losing credit, they’ll lose money.”
Drexel is the second largest transfer partner for CCP, behind Temple University. Drexel President John Fry says both his university and CCP embrace a wide mix of students.
“This incredible pipeline of really talented, well prepared graduates of the Community College of Philadelphia is the draw,” Fry said. “Coming to Drexel only enriches what we’re trying to do.”
Like Adam Moody, a CCP grad and current Drexel Chemical Engineering student.
“CCP truly is a path to possibilities,” he said.
Annual merit scholarships range from $4,000 to $16,000.