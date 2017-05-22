Consumers’ Checkbook Offers Advice On Hiring A Lawn Service

May 22, 2017 8:02 AM By Jim Donovan
Filed Under: Consumer News, Jim Donovan, Lawn Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Tired of the grass always being greener on the other side of the fence? Perhaps it’s time to hire a service to help you achieve the lawn of your dreams.

You’ll want to choose carefully — according to a new survey from Delaware Valley Consumers’ Checkbook choosing the wrong lawn care service can mean spending a lot of green for mediocrity.

Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor of Delaware Valley Consumers’ Checkbook stopped by CBS3 Eyewitness News This Morning to discuss the things that every homeowner should know about hiring a lawn care service.

To access Checkbook’s lawn care ratings for the next month for FREE visit: https://www.checkbook.org/CBS3/lawn

 

 

