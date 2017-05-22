Closing Arguments Begin In Creato Murder Trial

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — The murder case against 23-year-old David Creato, accused of killing his 3-year-old son, will soon be in the hands of a Camden County jury. Attorneys on both sides will present closing arguments on Tuesday.

The defendant never did take the stand in this month-long trial. The only time jurors heard from Creato was on tape, like this one recorded by homicide detective Mike Rhodes after Brendan was found dead in Cooper River Park, more than a half mile from David’s Haddon Township apartment.

Rhodes is heard asking “How do you think he got out?” Creato responds, “If he chose to get out, he could just open the door. He could have unlocked the dead bolt and walked right out.”

Creato is also heard telling the child’s mother about a month after the boy died that he believed “spirits” might have led Brendan to the banks of a creek where he was discovered by police with his head lying atop a rock.

Look for state prosecutors to note the child’s socks were clean, that he was afraid of the dark and that David’s girlfriend wanted no part of the child.

Julia Stensky appeared before the jury and told them “I was 17 at the time. I just didn’t think I was ready for the responsibility of caring for another woman’s toddler.”

But without any direct evidence linking dad to the murder, and three autopsies that fail to define exactly how the child died, Creato’s lawyer will likely argue there’s more than ample room for reasonable doubt. He’s also expected to note that no one who took the stand suggested his client was anything but a loving father to Brendan.

Judge John Kelley will instruct jurors on the law they must follow in deciding if Creato is guilty of murder and child endangerment before they begin deliberations. How long those discussions might take is, at this point, a matter of conjecture.