Chase Utley First To Confront Giancarlo Stanton When Benches Clear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley is still the man.
Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton was drilled in the back by Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling, with LA leading 7-0 in the 9th inning of Friday’s game.
Related: Chase Utley Apparently Asked To Be Hit By Pitch
Stanton, 27, didn’t like it. He challenged Stripling and the benches cleared. Guess who sprinted from the Dodgers bench, going neck-to-neck with Stanton?
38-year-old Chase Utley.
Then on Sunday, Utley made this ridiculous diving catch and throw.
On Thursday, Utley became the first leadoff batter since 1954 to successful put down a sacrifice bunt, a sacrifice fly, and steal a base while getting a hit in each of his at-bats, according to Ned Colleti.
Statistically, Utley is hitting just .205/.302./289, but he’s doing the “Utley” things.