Camden Gets Major Push To Go From Food Desert To Food Forest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A program being used to take Camden from food desert to food forest is getting some much-needed support.

Students at the LEAP Academy University Charter School in Camden are planting tomatoes, greens, peppers, watermelons and much more as part of an agricultural program.

Brooke Bivona is in charge of the agricultural club. She says they are using the fruits and vegetables of their labor to help others.

“Our plan is to take what we have here in our little garden and make it go all the way down Cooper Street,” Bivona said. “The idea would be that anyone walking down the street, if they are hungry, could pick off a tomato or could grab a strawberry.”

The State Farm Youth Advisory Board made a $50,000 donation on Monday to help them expand their program.

“That has just been so helpful for us,” Bivona said.

Students taking part in the program say it feels great to be able to learn how to garden and at the same time beautify their community and give back to others.

“Actually being part of it, it’s weird to think that I’m actually helping the community in such a big way.”

The students plan on donating the fruits and vegetables they’ve already grown to Camden Cathedral Kitchen.