Summer Gas Prices: What Drivers Can Expect To Pay At The Pump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the unofficial start of summer approaches, more drivers are expected to take to the roads. Will that affect the price at the pump?

Tom Kloza, Global Head of Energy Analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, says the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.35, close to where it was a year ago.

“I don’t see a big move between now and next weekend. The fact of the matter is, the first third of the year has actually seen a drop in gasoline consumption, even though we’re traveling more miles,” said Kloza.

He thinks that’s because of stricter fuel efficiency standards in new vehicles.

“People may still be getting SUVs, but they’re trading in an SUV that gets 15 miles per gallon for one that gets 23,” Kloza explained.

Barring a hurricane causing temporary refinery shutdowns, Kloza says he doesn’t expect prices to spike anytime soon.

“I think that people should realize that we’re going to have cheap oil for the rest of the decade,” he said.