Police: Man Taken To Hospital After Being Tasered During Arrest

May 21, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police had to revive a man Sunday shortly after trying to arrest him.

It incident took place just after 6 p.m as police responded to a domestic assault call on 24th Street near Clearfield.

When they attempted to handcuff the suspect, he fought back.

Police taseered the man. He then fell to the ground and was unresponsive.

Officers would performed CPR on the suspect. Once revived, he was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Northwest Detectives are investigating.

