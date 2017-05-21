Philadelphia Housing Authority Sells Liddonfield Public Housing Development

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Housing Authority closed a deal to sell the former Liddonfield public housing development in Northeast Philadelphia.

The site has sat idle for seven years.

A site once linked to drugs and violence, the Liddonfield Public Housing development was demolished in 2010.

“It’s 32 acres in a very good area in a very good part of the city,” said Kelvyn Jeremiah, CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

The agency sold the property for $5.5 million and will invest $60 million keeping the new housing affordable.

“Roughly a third of the site will be the home to 300 units of affordable housing for seniors,” said Gail Kass, CEO of New Courtland Senior Services.

New Courtland will develop the site, which will include housing, a LIFE center to support seniors and soccer, lacrosse, and track fields for Holy Family University- to create an intergenerational community.

“A great opportunity for the seniors to be able to walk down and sit in the stands,” Kass said.

New Courtland will break ground on the $146 million project this fall.