Eagles Hold Women’s Football Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles hosted the team’s 2nd annual Women’s Football Festival at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Debbie Duncan was there with her daughter Alex.

“It was a Mother’s Day gift from my husband, for the two of us to get out of the house for the day,” said Debbie.

And what a day, sunny and cool, perfect for indulging their football fandom on the field.

“We did the obstacle course, we tried to kick a field goal, we ate, we touched Zack Ertz,” Debbie said.

The appearance of the strapping tight end had a similarly magnetic effect on Tenaya Flynn and Neyshalis Flores.

“We had to get that! We were up there, and we were running down here to get a picture of him,” said Flynn.

Marketa Kruse loved making the journey through the tunnel from the locker room to the playing field.

“You get to see it up on the board, so actually being able to walk through it is just awesome,” she said.

The high point for her mom Lisa — donning the pads and industrial strength spandex jersey of 5’6″ running back Darren Sproles.

“To see how tiny he is, but then to actually put on his uniform — it was like a tight dress!” she said.