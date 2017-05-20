Philadelphia’s Italian Market Holds Annual Festival

May 20, 2017 3:51 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was Plenty to see and eat at this year’s South 9th Street Italian Market Festival.

Just about everywhere you looked on Saturday people were enjoying pizza, pasta, sausage and peppers, meatballs and roast pork sandwiches and a whole lot more.

untitled85 Philadelphias Italian Market Holds Annual Festival

(credit: John McDevitt)

“I think the Italian Market Festival is fun because it’s not as cookie cutter as some of the other festivals,” said one man. “It has a lot of heart and soul, a lot of tradition.”

Adult beverages were flowing too.

Jackie Grillo was signing up people to pile up on one another to get to the top of a 30 foot greased pole with some great prizes towards the top.

img 4733 Philadelphias Italian Market Holds Annual Festival

(credit: John McDevitt)

“There is lard on the pole. We had somebody lard up the pole this morning,” Grillo said. “There are a bunch of different things up there, a lot of different vendors in the Italian Market donated gift cards. We put some meat and cheese up there, so when you get up there it’s pretty much a free for all. Grab what you can.”

Participants have to be 18 and pass a breathalyzer test.

The festival runs through 6 p.m. and again on Sunday.

