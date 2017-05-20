Nathan’s, Curtis Hot Dogs Recalled For Possible Metal Contamination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before firing up that grill for Memorial Day Weekend, be sure to check what brand of hot dog you plan on cooking. More than 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products are being recalled.

The USDA has announced that John Morrell and Co. is recalling 210,606 pounds of Nathan’s and Curtis brand hot dogs because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.

The following products are being recalled:

  • 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.
  • 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products also have “EST. 296” on the side of the package and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

(credit: FSIS)

Three complaints of metal objects in the beef franks were filed with the company. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to eating these products.

Customers are being urged to throw the hot dogs away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-(877) 933-4625.

