Man Charged In Connection With Ronald McDonald Statue Theft

May 20, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: McDonald's, New Jersey

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest stemming from the theft of a life-size Ronald McDonald statue that was taken from a McDonald’s in New Jersey last month.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say 56-year-old Thomas Roman, of Point Pleasant, is charged with receiving stolen property. It wasn’t known Saturday if he’s retained an attorney.

The 250-pound fiberglass statue of the clown character sitting on a bench was taken April 27 from the McDonald’s restaurant in Clinton. Authorities announced about 10 days later that it had been found, but they have not released further details.

Restaurant owners Phil and Diane Koury have said the statue wasn’t damaged. They were planning to move it to a secure location and have it refurbished and repainted as part of ongoing restaurant renovations.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch