Several People Injured After Deck Collapses In Roxborough

May 20, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews were on the scene after a deck collapsed in the Roxborough section of the city.

Authorities say at 11 people were injured when the rear deck collapsed about 8:40 p.m Saturday night.

Police say 16 people had been on the deck at the time, but only 11 had to be transported to the hospital.

The homeowners were among those taken to the hospital with back and arm pain.

The incident took place at the 8800 block of Ridge avenue.

