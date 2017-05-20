Crews Battle Large Forest Fire In Burlington County

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBS) — Crews are battling a large forest fire in Burlington County, New Jersey.
Authorities say the fire is burning near Dingletown and Bards Bridge Roads off Route 206 in Shamong Township.
The fire started around 9:45 a.m. Saturday and has spread to about 300 acres. Officials say the fire is not a controlled burn and it’s expected to grow in size and burn most of the day due to high winds.
So far, there has been no structural damage to any surrounding buildings.
Authorities are asking residents to take any necessary precautions to secure their property and avoid traveling in the area to permit firefighters to battle the blaze.
Officials are warning residents that they may smell smoke, but they’re asked to only call 911 if they see fire or smoke.