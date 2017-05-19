BREAKING: 1-Year-Old Boy Shot Four Times In Philadelphia

Wildwood Mulling Over Boardwalk Smoking Ban

May 19, 2017 10:32 PM By Greg Argos

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)–Smoking on the Wildwoods Boardwalk could soon be banned. Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano says a bill which bans smoking on the boardwalk has passed first reading, and is heading for a full city council vote.

“[The ordinance applies to] not only the boardwalk, but the ramps leading up to the boardwalk and the steps leading to the beach,” said Troiano.

If passed the law would go into effect in the summer of 2018. It would apply to all 38 blocks of the boardwalk in both Wildwood and North Wildwood. Smoking on the beach would still be allowed.

“You know how large our beach is,” said Troiano.

“Why enforce a law or enact a law you can’t enforce? The fact our beach is so big you’d have to put an army of police officers or inspectors down there,” he continued.

Most people on the boardwalk Friday night agreed with the proposed ordinance.

“I hate cigarettes. That would be perfect for me,” said one man.

“[It would be] awesome since you would not have to breathe in second hand smoke,” said another woman.

Even one smoker we spoke with says he agrees with the proposed ban.

“I wouldn’t be happy about it as an inconvenience to me but for the boardwalk, maybe it would be a good thing,” said Chaz Edwards, who was smoking a cigarette.

If the final approval is granted for this smoking ban, the city says they’ll use the public address system along the boardwalk to inform everyone smoking is not allowed.

