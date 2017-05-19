Short NJ Strawberry Season Springs Into Action

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — It’s a little early, but New Jersey’s strawberry crop is red, ripe, and ready for picking.

Rowand’s Farm Market in Glassboro started advertising “pick your own strawberries” this week and by Friday had dozens of customers in their field.

“Today is only day two and they usually run for three to four weeks,” says Dolores Capacchione, who manages the farm stand on Greentree Road in Glassboro.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture considers May 20th an early start to strawberry season, making this week even earlier.

Strawberries are not one of New Jersey’s largest fruit or vegetable crops, but are one of the sweetest commodities.

They have a deep, dark red color through and through.

“The more sunshine you get, the sweeter they get,” says Capacchione pointing out the three days of bright sun and near 90-degree temperatures this week.

Crystal Johnson from Sicklerville saw the sign at Rowand’s and thought strawberry picking would be the perfect activity to do with her son.

“I try to stay away from the TV and everything else. So it’s just a way to get outdoors. Let him know what he’s eating and where it’s coming from,” says Johnson.

To find out where to pick your own strawberries and other fruits you can visit http://jerseyfresh.nj.gov/find/pickyourown.html.