Rare Meteorological Phenomenon Takes Place In Grand Canyon

May 19, 2017 3:05 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rare meteorological phenomenon took place in the Grand Canyon.

It’s called a full cloud inversion.

Video shows clouds formulating within the canyon when cold air from below meets warm air from above.

Over the past few weeks, daytime highs in the area have been about 69 degrees, and overnight lows near freezing.

It’s a pretty spectacular look for one of the wonders of the natural world.

