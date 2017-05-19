Police Step Up Presence At Middle School Following Alleged Threat From Several Students

PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — Police have stepped up their presence at Pitman Middle School after school officials said several students discussed harming classmates and faculty.
School officials told Pitman police that six students had a discussion on social media about threatening classmates and staff at the school.
“The Pitman Police Department will continue to keep a presence in and around the school as well as working closely with school officials to make the safety of the students, faculty and staff a priority,” police said in a statement.
Police added that charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.