Police Step Up Presence At Middle School Following Alleged Threat From Several Students

May 19, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Pitman Middle School, Pitman Police Department

PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — Police have stepped up their presence at Pitman Middle School after school officials said several students discussed harming classmates and faculty.

School officials told Pitman police that six students had a discussion on social media about threatening classmates and staff at the school.

“The Pitman Police Department will continue to keep a presence in and around the school as well as working closely with school officials to make the safety of the students, faculty and staff a priority,” police said in a statement.

Police added that charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

