Report: Philly Not Likely To Host 2018 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is just a “10 to 20 percent chance” that Philadelphia hosts the 2018 NFL Draft, a source tells 94WIP’s Chris Carlin.

Told by some "PEOPLE IN THE KNOW" — only about a 10%-20% chance the NFL Draft comes back to Philly in 2018. @CarlinReeseWIP — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) May 19, 2017

“All of the particulars leading up to the draft that made it difficult for the league, to get situated,” Carlin said on Friday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show. “And they’ve got so much demand now to have the draft somewhere else, that they feel like they’re gonna go somewhere else.”

ESPN reported in April that Dallas has emerged as the favorite to host the 2018 NFL Draft. Earlier this week, it was reported that Dallas has put in a bid.

Related: Report: Cowboys Place Bid To Host 2018 NFL Draft

“If the NFL draft doesn’t come back here, in my opinion, it’s their loss,” Carlin’s co-host and former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese said. “Other cities have to live up to the way we did the draft.”

Related: Philly Sets NFL Draft Record With Over 100,000 Fans

Philadelphia set attendance records for the NFL Draft in April with about 250,000 fans flocking to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Thursday to Saturday. And there were no arrests made.