Report: Philly Not Likely To Host 2018 NFL Draft

May 19, 2017 2:59 PM By Chris Carlin
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is just a “10 to 20 percent chance” that Philadelphia hosts the 2018 NFL Draft, a source tells 94WIP’s Chris Carlin.

“All of the particulars leading up to the draft that made it difficult for the league, to get situated,” Carlin said on Friday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show. “And they’ve got so much demand now to have the draft somewhere else, that they feel like they’re gonna go somewhere else.”

ESPN reported in April that Dallas has emerged as the favorite to host the 2018 NFL Draft. Earlier this week, it was reported that Dallas has put in a bid.

“If the NFL draft doesn’t come back here, in my opinion, it’s their loss,” Carlin’s co-host and former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese said. “Other cities have to live up to the way we did the draft.”

Philadelphia set attendance records for the NFL Draft in April with about 250,000 fans flocking to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Thursday to Saturday. And there were no arrests made.

