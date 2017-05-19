PA High School Students Take Legal Action After Pro-Life Club Is Denied

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Pennsylvania students have lawyered up after their high school refused to allow them to start a pro-life club. Their attorneys sent a letter to the school demanding that it change its position.

“We are optimistic and hopeful that we will shortly get a response from them,” said Jocelyn Floyd, an attorney at the Thomas More Society.

The national firm represents Students for Life of America, a group that helps high school clubs start pro-life clubs.

Grace Schairer and Elizabeth Castro are students at Parkland High School in Allentown. Floyd says the school has a number of clubs, including the “Gay Straight Alliance,” but refused Schairer and Castro’s effort to form a club focused on life.

“The school said because the topic of abortion is controversial they won’t allow the club at all,” Floyd explained.

Floyd argues the decision violates the first amendment, equal protection, and the school policy to allow the formation of lawful clubs.

“High school students are mature enough to engage in discussion on controversial issues,” said Floyd.

Parkside School Officials say they are reviewing the matter and will respond in due course.