News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 19

Chris discussed recent testimony from James Comey refuting any interference into investigations, charges being filed against the engineer in the 2015 Amtrak derailment and an ice cream flavor being named after Joe Biden. He spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the influence of the chaos in Washington on the financial markets and John Dickerson, the Moderator of Face The Nation on CBS, about whether the investigation into Donald Trump’s ties with Russia will consume Washington.
6:00 Chris Stigall’s latest column: ‘The Swamp Strikes Back!’
6:05 Donald Trump is angry about the naming of a special counsel to investigate his presidential campaign’s links with Russian officials.
6:19 Charges were filed against the engineer from the 2015 Amtrak derailment.
6:35 What’s Trending: Chris Cornell, Roger Ailes
7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the influence of the chaos in Washington on the financial markets.
7:18 Joe Biden is getting an ice cream flavor named after him.
8:20 Chris speaks with John Dickerson, the Moderator of Face The Nation on CBS, about whether the investigation into Donald Trump’s ties with Russia will consume Washington.
8:35 What’s Trending: Harry Styles, James Corden, SNL, Bobby Moynihan, Dynasty, Young Sheldon