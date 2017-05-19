NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Movie Review: ‘Alien: Covenant’

May 19, 2017 4:00 AM
Filed Under: movie reviews

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “In space no one can hear you scream.”

That was the tagline that got our attention in 1979, when director Ridley Scott scared us to death with Alien, one of the most gripping and terrifying movies ever made.

And now he’s done it again in the sixth installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant, which follows three sequels (Aliens, Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection) and one prequel (Prometheus) in the Alien franchise.

And if this post-Prometheus, pre-Alien thriller doesn’t have quite the elegance or isn’t quite the claustrophobic nightmare that was the classic that started it all, it’s still a vividly intense experience – and not for the faint-hearted.

A horror-science fiction thriller, Alien: Covenant is set a decade after Prometheus and two decades before Alien.

31 Movie Review: Alien: Covenant

(3 stars out of 4)

The Covenant is a colony spacecraft carrying two-thousand passengers – they and the crew are all couples — and a thousand embryos.

They’re in cryosleep and hoping that they’re traveling to a remote but hospitable planet on the far side of the galaxy, which they will wake up on and where they can then live their new lives.

But the planet they discover is instead a murderously dangerous place, patrolled by monstrous creatures that relentlessly attack humans as a matter of course.

Michael Fassbender returns as an android – actually, in a double role: enough said — and his colleagues on the crew include Billy Crudup, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, and Demian Bichir.

Their investigation of this discovered planet quickly turns into a bloody, uphill battle for survival.

Four-time Oscar nominee Scott (The Martian, Gladiator, Thelma & Louise, Black Hawk Down, Blade Runner) works from an action-oriented script by John

Logan and Dante Harper based on a story by Jack Paglen and Michael Green that still manages to embed a light exploration of such themes as creation and playing God.

As for Scott, he conjures up striking visuals, seamless special effects, rich suspense, effective performances, and truly startling jump-scares with his usual deftness.

So does this sixth excursion essentially boil down to more of the same? Well, to a degree, yes. But Scott is a master craftsman and gifted artist who makes the same feel freshly observed.

So we’ll survive 3 stars out of 4. It’s still true that in space no one can hear you scream, but in the Alien: Covenant audience, they just might.

More Bill Wine Movie Reviews

CBS Philly Entertainment News

Area Movie Events

More from Movie Reviews
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch