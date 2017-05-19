Mike Trout Is On Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Trout has hit five home runs in his last six games.
The Millville, New Jersey native and 25-year-old two-time AL MVP is now hitting .341/.451/.742 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs and eight steals this season.
Related: Facebook To Stream MLB Game Each Friday Starting This Week
Trout is fourth in the AL in batting average, second in home runs, third in RBI’s, and leads all of Major League Baseball in WAR (2.8). Oh, he’s also missed six games to injury.
CBSSports.com compared Trout to, wait for it, Mickey Mantle!
|Through age 25
|WAR
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|R
|SB
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|OPS+
|Mickey Mantle
|52.7
|164
|49
|207
|669
|763
|59
|.316/.427/.574
|174
|Mike Trout
|51.3
|185
|39
|181
|527
|628
|151
|.307/.407/.565
|172
Here’s to hoping Trout decides to come home to Philly and play for the Phils one day.