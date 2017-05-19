Mike Trout Is On Fire

May 19, 2017 2:10 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Trout has hit five home runs in his last six games.

The Millville, New Jersey native and 25-year-old two-time AL MVP is now hitting .341/.451/.742 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs and eight steals this season.

Trout is fourth in the AL in batting average, second in home runs, third in RBI’s, and leads all of Major League Baseball in WAR (2.8). Oh, he’s also missed six games to injury.

CBSSports.com compared Trout to, wait for it, Mickey Mantle! 

Through age 25     WAR     2B       3B    HR     RBI      R     SB    AVG/OBP/SLG    OPS+
Mickey Mantle

 

 52.7 164 49 207 669 763 59 .316/.427/.574 174
Mike Trout

 

 51.3 185 39 181 527 628 151 .307/.407/.565 172

Here’s to hoping Trout decides to come home to Philly and play for the Phils one day.

