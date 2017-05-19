Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Away Free Samples Of New Frozen Coffee

May 19, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Dunkin' Donuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free coffee today!

Participating restaurants nationwide will be giving out complimentary samples of the new Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.

“Dunkin’ Donuts introduced Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee at the beginning of May as a permanent addition to its coffee lineup, capturing the same authentic taste and quality of Dunkin’ Donuts’ Original Blend coffee, now blended frozen. Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee is crafted with a special extract featuring 100% Arabica coffee to bring forward the signature flavor of the brand’s premium coffee, blended with ice and dairy for a rich, sweet and creamy beverage to keep guests energized any time of day,” the company said in a press release.

The special lasts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch