Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Away Free Samples Of New Frozen Coffee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free coffee today!
Participating restaurants nationwide will be giving out complimentary samples of the new Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.
“Dunkin’ Donuts introduced Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee at the beginning of May as a permanent addition to its coffee lineup, capturing the same authentic taste and quality of Dunkin’ Donuts’ Original Blend coffee, now blended frozen. Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee is crafted with a special extract featuring 100% Arabica coffee to bring forward the signature flavor of the brand’s premium coffee, blended with ice and dairy for a rich, sweet and creamy beverage to keep guests energized any time of day,” the company said in a press release.
The special lasts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.