1-Year-Old Boy Shot Four Times In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a 1-year-old boy is shot multiple times in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 33100 block of Malta St.
Police say the boy was struck four times. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s currently listed in critical condition.
A 25-year-old man was also shot. He remains in stable condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.