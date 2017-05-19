Ben Simmons’ Sister Does Not Like LaVar Ball

May 19, 2017 3:27 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s safe to say Ben Simmons’ sister, Olivia, is not a fan of LaVar Ball.

On Thursday, she tweeted that she hopes Ben dunks on LaVar’s son Lonzo so hard that “his daddy runs on the court to help him up.”

Related: LaVar Ball Called ‘Disrespectful To Women’ By Radio Host

And later, after Ball said he doesn’t need to market his Big Baller company to females and called Fox Sports’ Kristine Leahy “disrespectful to women” live on the air — a moment that went viral — Olivia sounded off again.

But what if the Sixers end up drafting Lonzo Ball? Gulp.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch