Ben Simmons’ Sister Does Not Like LaVar Ball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s safe to say Ben Simmons’ sister, Olivia, is not a fan of LaVar Ball.
On Thursday, she tweeted that she hopes Ben dunks on LaVar’s son Lonzo so hard that “his daddy runs on the court to help him up.”
And later, after Ball said he doesn’t need to market his Big Baller company to females and called Fox Sports’ Kristine Leahy “disrespectful to women” live on the air — a moment that went viral — Olivia sounded off again.
But what if the Sixers end up drafting Lonzo Ball? Gulp.