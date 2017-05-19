Archdiocese To Ordain Two New Priests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Archdiocese is celebrating the ordination of two new priests this weekend.

Twenty-six-year-old Matthew Brody, a Philadelphia native, and 41-year-old Brian Connolly, of Lafayette Hill, begin their formal ministries following ordination by Archbishop Charles Chaput at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

“The ordination of a new priest reminds us of how important a priest is in the life of a community of Christians, for the preaching of the word of God, the celebrating of the Eucharist, the carrying out of the other sacraments, a bringing together of the Church with Christ, in Christ, through Christ,” said Father Dennis Gill, the Cathedral rector.

Connolly will celebrate his First Solemn Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Saint Philip Neri Church in Lafayette Hill.

Brody’s first Solemn Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church in North Wales.