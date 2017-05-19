A Look At The Franklin Institute’s New ‘Mirror Maze’ Exhibit

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

May 19, 2017 5:29 PM By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new exhibit coming to the Franklin Institute will change the way you view the world around you forever.

The Franklin Institute is in the midst of installing a new temporary exhibit.

Franklin Institute chief bio-scientist Jayatri Das says it’s called “Mirror Maze,” named after the display’s centerpiece.

“Mirror Maze is an exhibit that’s about patterns in nature and the math that underlies it,” Das explained.

Mirror Maze is a permanent exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago produced by John Beckman.

img 9476 A Look At The Franklin Institutes New Mirror Maze Exhibit

A look inside the maze. (credit: Hadas Kuznits)

He was here in Philadelphia overseeing the first installation of their first traveling Mirror Maze exhibition.

“In addition to looking at nature, we have a section about the patterns in you, but then we also bring that into culture, into art, architecture, and music,” Beckman said.

What’s most interesting about Mirror Maze?

“The rest of your life after you leave it because, sorry not sorry, you will never look at the world the same way again. You will see these patterns everywhere and it will mess with your mind.”

Mirror Maze runs Memorial weekend thru Labor Day, May 27th until September 4th.

