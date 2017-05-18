Zeoli Show Log 05.18.17

3pm- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special council to oversee an investigation into alleged ties between Trump team associates and Russian officials.
3:30pm- According to a report, President Trump may have requested that James Comey discontinue the FBI’s investigation into Gen. Mike Flynn’s ties to foreign governments. Are the Watergate comparisons fair?
4:05pm- Judge Amul Thupar, a 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Nominee, was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee 11-8. His nomination will now head to the Senate for confirmation.
4:20pm- Dick Morris joins the show to discuss the current state of the Trump presidency, how continuing controversies could impact the future of the Republican party, and whether or not impeachment is a possibility.
4:50pm- Beth Grossman, who’s running for District Attorney of Philadelphia, calls in to talk about the upcoming election and how she would bring dignity back to the DA’s office.
5:20pm- Rosie O’Donnell continues to target President Trump on Twitter.
5:25pm- On his web show, Keith Olbermann accused Donald Trump of being mentally unwell.
5:35pm- Rep. Maxine Waters says she is confident that the Trump/Russia investigation will lead to impeachment.