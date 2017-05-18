Top 50 U.S. Summer Destinations: Average Costs and When and Where to Save

|
U.S. Destination
|
Avg.
Nightly
Hotel
Rate
|
Avg.
Domestic
Roundtrip
Airfare
|
Avg.
Weeklong
Expense
Per
Person3
|
Least Expensive
Summer Week To
Visit4 and Savings
Compared to Summer
Peak5
|
Value Hotel
on TripAdvisor and
Nightly Rate During
Least Expensive
Summer Week
|
1. Wildwood Crest, New Jersey
|
$243
|
$363
|
$2,064
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,424
(60% savings)
|
TripAdvisor pricing from $115
|
2. Ocean City, New Jersey
|
$267
|
$363
|
$2,232
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,565
(58% savings)
|
Harris House Motel TripAdvisor pricing from $128
|
3. Lake George, New York
|
$188
|
$494
|
$1,810
|
June 12 – June 18
$1,540
(27% savings)
|
Lake Motel TripAdvisor pricing from $92
|
4. Bar Harbor, Maine
|
$237
|
$570
|
$2,229
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,733
(43% savings)
|
Atlantic Eyrie Lodge TripAdvisor pricing from $156
|
5. Ocean City, Maryland
|
$290
|
$331
|
$2,361
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,860
(41% savings)
|
Safari Motel Boardwalk TripAdvisor pricing from $127
|
6. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
|
$264
|
$363
|
$2,211
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,841
(30% savings)
|
Atlantis Inn TripAdvisor pricing from $230
|
7. Ogunquit, Maine
|
$233
|
$351
|
$1,982
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,403
(65% savings)
|
Gorges Grant Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $122
|
8. West Yellowstone, Montana
|
$339
|
$646
|
$3,019
|
August 28 – September 3 $2,857
(12% savings)
|
The Historic Madison Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $56
|
9. Montauk, New York
|
$482
|
$637
|
$4,011
|
June 5 – 11
$2,971
(52% savings)
|
Aqualina Inn Montauk TripAdvisor pricing from $319
|
10. Cape May, New Jersey
|
$313
|
$363
|
$2,554
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,984
(42% savings)
|
Buckingham Motel TripAdvisor pricing from $97
|
11. Estes Park, Colorado
|
$205
|
$263
|
$1,698
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,502
(24% savings)
|
Hotel Estes TripAdvisor pricing from $153
|
12. Traverse City, Michigan
|
$262
|
$529
|
$2,363
|
June 5 – 11
$1,694
(60% savings)
|
Sugar Beach Resort Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $126
|
13. Jackson, Wyoming
|
$393
|
$646
|
$3,397
|
June 5 – 11
$2,977
(70% savings)
|
Wyoming Inn of Jackson Hole TripAdvisor pricing from $268
|
14. Virginia Beach, Virginia
|
$271
|
$422
|
$2,319
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,973
(31% savings)
|
Belvedere Beach Resort TripAdvisor pricing from $185
|
15. Anchorage, Alaska
|
$246
|
$568
|
$2,290
|
August 28 – September 3
$2,154
(8% savings)
|
The Lakefront Anchorage TripAdvisor pricing from $170
|
16. Lake Placid, New York
|
$281
|
$516
|
$2,483
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,927
(82% savings)
|
Lake House TripAdvisor pricing from $151
|
17. North Conway, New Hampshire
|
$188
|
$351
|
$1,667
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,321
(36% savings)
|
Golden Gables Inn TripAdvisor pricing from $90
|
18. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
|
$188
|
$478
|
$1,794
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,482
(34% savings)
|
Black Hawk Motel & Suites TripAdvisor pricing from $70
|
19. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
|
$227
|
$422
|
$2,011
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,841
(22% savings)
|
Shutters On the Banks TripAdvisor pricing from $200
|
20. South Lake Tahoe, California
|
$218
|
$430
|
$1,956
|
June 5 – 11
$1,611
(45% savings)
|
Deerfield Lodge at Heavenly TripAdvisor pricing from $165
|
21. Newport, Rhode Island
|
$475
|
$421
|
$3,746
|
June 5 – 11
$3,170
(37% savings)
|
Gilded TripAdvisor pricing from $252
|
22. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|
$262
|
$368
|
$2,202
|
August 21 – 27
$1,797
(38% savings)
|
Regency Towers TripAdvisor pricing from $211
|
23. Fort Walton Beach, Florida
|
$260
|
$460
|
$2,280
|
May 29 – June 4
$ 1,752
(47% savings)
|
Comfort Inn and Suites TripAdvisor pricing from $158
|
24. Colorado Springs, Colorado
|
$202
|
$485
|
$1,899
|
May 29 – June 4
$ 1,719
(19% savings)
|
TownePlace Suites Colorado Springs Garden of the Gods TripAdvisor pricing from $139
|
25. Branson, Missouri
|
$123
|
$525
|
$1,386
|
August 21 – 27
$1,246
(21% savings)
|
Fall Creek Inn & Suites TripAdvisor pricing from $62
|
26. Destin, Florida
|
$290
|
$460
|
$2,490
|
August 21 – 27
$1,869
(48% savings)
|
SummerPlace Inn TripAdvisor pricing from $102
|
27. Gulf Shores, Alabama
|
$250
|
$437
|
$2,187
|
August 21 – 27
$ 1,497
(68% savings)
|
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Gulf Shores TripAdvisor pricing from $111
|
28. Hilton Head, South Carolina
|
$329
|
$607
|
$2,910
|
August 28 – September 3
$ 2,441
(24% savings)
|
Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island TripAdvisor pricing from $229
|
29. Williamsburg, Virginia
|
$168
|
$463
|
$1,639
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,524
(17% savings)
|
Wyndham Kingsgate TripAdvisor pricing from $127
|
30. Orange Beach, Alabama
|
$371
|
$437
|
$3,034
|
August 21 – 27
$2,058
(59% savings)
|
Fairfield Inn & Suites Orange Beach TripAdvisor pricing from $229
|
31. Wilmington, North Carolina
|
$160
|
$456
|
$1,576
|
August 21 – 27
$1,489
(16% savings)
|
Homewood Suites by Hilton Wilmington/Mayfaire TripAdvisor pricing from $149
|
32. Panama City Beach, Florida
|
$250
|
$669
|
$2,419
|
August 21 – 27
$1,688
(68% savings)
|
Beach Tower By The Sea TripAdvisor pricing from $118
|
33. Seaside, Oregon
|
$200
|
$367
|
$1,767
|
June 5 – 11
$1,403
(40% savings)
|
Ashore Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $149
|
34. Seattle, Washington
|
$365
|
$363
|
$2,918
|
July 3 – 9
$2,725
(16% savings)
|
The Paramount Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $241
|
35. Pensacola Beach, Florida
|
$381
|
$437
|
$3,104
|
August 21 – 27
$ 2,284
(70% savings)
|
Travelodge Pensacola Beach TripAdvisor pricing from $186
|
36. Santa Cruz, California
|
$277
|
$410
|
$2,349
|
August 21 – 27
$2,071
(19% savings)
|
Mission Inn TripAdvisor pricing from $165
|
37. Tybee Island, Georgia
|
$227
|
$455
|
$2,044
|
August 21 – 27
$1,719
(32% savings)
|
Desoto Beach Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $163
|
38. Carlsbad, California
|
$267
|
$376
|
$2,245
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,997
(27% savings)
|
Omni La Costa Resort and Spa TripAdvisor pricing from $211
|
39. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
|
$152
|
$471
|
$1,535
|
August 21 – 27
$1,302
(33% savings)
|
The Inn On The River TripAdvisor pricing from $107
|
40. Laguna Beach, California
|
$400
|
$386
|
$3,186
|
May 29 – June 4
$2,812
(22% savings)
|
The Tides Laguna Beach TripAdvisor pricing from $193
|
41. Portland, Oregon
|
$265
|
$367
|
$2,222
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,971
(20% savings)
|
Inn at Northrup Station TripAdvisor pricing from $170
|
42. Lincoln City, Oregon
|
$241
|
$367
|
$2,054
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,396
(227% savings)
|
The Coho Oceanfront Lodge TripAdvisor pricing from $137
|
43. Corpus Christi, Texas
|
$169
|
$431
|
$1,614
|
August 28 – September 3
$1,367
(32% savings)
|
Hotel DeVille TripAdvisor pricing from $110
|
44. South Padre Island, Texas
|
$235
|
$559
|
$2,204
|
August 28 – September 3
$1,825
(31% savings)
|
Isla Grand Beach Resort TripAdvisor pricing from $194
|
45. Boston, Massachusetts
|
$396
|
$334
|
$3,106
|
August 28 – September 3
$2,773
(19% savings)
|
The Verb Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $238
|
46. San Diego, California
|
$294
|
$376
|
$2,434
|
May 29 – June 4
$2,087
(44% savings)
|
Blue Sea Beach Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $214
|
47. Galveston, Texas
|
$229
|
$341
|
$1,944
|
August 28 – September 3
$1,686
(23% savings)
|
Harbor House TripAdvisor pricing from $164
|
48. Denver, Colorado
|
$260
|
$263
|
$2,083
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,931
(12% savings)
|
Magnolia Hotel Denver TripAdvisor pricing from $172
|
49. Salt Lake City, Utah
|
$190
|
$400
|
$1,730
|
May 29 – June 4
$1,462
(44%)
|
Little America Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $104
|
50. Avalon, California
|
$275
|
$490
|
$2,415
|
May 29 – June 4
$2,174
(19% savings)
|
Hotel St. Lauren TripAdvisor pricing from $170