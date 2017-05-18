Top 50 U.S. Summer Destinations: Average Costs and When and Where to Save

May 18, 2017 10:15 PM

 

U.S. Destination

Avg.

Nightly

Hotel

Rate

Avg.

Domestic

Roundtrip

Airfare

Avg.

Weeklong

Expense

Per

Person3 

Least Expensive

Summer Week To

Visit4 and Savings

Compared to Summer

Peak5  

Value Hotel

 on TripAdvisor and

Nightly Rate During

Least Expensive

Summer Week

1. Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

$243

$363

$2,064

May 29 – June 4

$1,424

(60% savings)

Aqua Beach Resort

TripAdvisor pricing from $115

2. Ocean City, New Jersey

$267

$363

$2,232

May 29 – June 4

$1,565

(58% savings)

Harris House Motel TripAdvisor pricing from $128

3. Lake George, New York

$188

$494

$1,810

June 12 – June 18

$1,540

(27% savings)

Lake Motel TripAdvisor pricing from $92

4. Bar Harbor, Maine

$237

$570

$2,229

May 29 – June 4

$1,733

(43% savings)

Atlantic Eyrie Lodge TripAdvisor pricing from $156

5. Ocean City, Maryland

$290

$331

$2,361

May 29 – June 4

$1,860

(41% savings)

Safari Motel Boardwalk TripAdvisor pricing from $127

6. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

$264

$363

$2,211

May 29 – June 4

$1,841

(30% savings)

Atlantis Inn TripAdvisor pricing from $230

7. Ogunquit, Maine

$233

$351

$1,982

May 29 – June 4

$1,403

(65% savings)

Gorges Grant Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $122

8. West Yellowstone, Montana

$339

$646

$3,019

August 28 – September 3 $2,857

(12% savings)

The Historic Madison Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $56

9. Montauk, New York

$482

$637

$4,011

June 5 – 11

$2,971

(52% savings)

Aqualina Inn Montauk TripAdvisor pricing from $319

10. Cape May, New Jersey

$313

$363

$2,554

May 29 – June 4

$1,984

(42% savings)

Buckingham Motel TripAdvisor pricing from $97

11. Estes Park, Colorado

$205

$263

$1,698

May 29 – June 4

$1,502

(24% savings)

Hotel Estes TripAdvisor pricing from $153

12. Traverse City, Michigan

$262

$529

$2,363

June 5 – 11

$1,694

(60% savings)

Sugar Beach Resort Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $126

13. Jackson, Wyoming

$393

$646

$3,397

June 5 – 11

$2,977

(70% savings)

Wyoming Inn of Jackson Hole TripAdvisor pricing from $268

14. Virginia Beach, Virginia

$271

$422

$2,319

May 29 – June 4

$1,973

(31% savings)

Belvedere Beach Resort TripAdvisor pricing from $185

15. Anchorage, Alaska

$246

$568

$2,290

August 28 – September 3

$2,154

(8% savings)

The Lakefront Anchorage TripAdvisor pricing from $170

16. Lake Placid, New York

$281

$516

$2,483

May 29 – June 4

$1,927

(82% savings)

Lake House TripAdvisor pricing from $151

17. North Conway, New Hampshire

$188

$351

$1,667

May 29 – June 4

$1,321

(36% savings)

Golden Gables Inn TripAdvisor pricing from $90

18. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

$188

$478

$1,794

May 29 – June 4

$1,482

(34% savings)

Black Hawk Motel & Suites TripAdvisor pricing from $70

19. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

$227

$422

$2,011

May 29 – June 4

$1,841

(22% savings)

Shutters On the Banks TripAdvisor pricing from $200

20. South Lake Tahoe, California

$218

$430

$1,956

June 5 – 11

$1,611

(45% savings)

Deerfield Lodge at Heavenly TripAdvisor pricing from $165

21. Newport, Rhode Island

$475

$421

$3,746

June 5 – 11

$3,170

(37% savings)

Gilded TripAdvisor pricing from $252

22. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

$262

$368

$2,202

August 21 – 27

$1,797

(38% savings)

Regency Towers TripAdvisor pricing from $211

23. Fort Walton Beach, Florida

$260

$460

$2,280

May 29 – June 4

$ 1,752

(47% savings)

Comfort Inn and Suites TripAdvisor pricing from $158

24. Colorado Springs, Colorado

$202

$485

$1,899

May 29 – June 4

$ 1,719

(19% savings)

TownePlace Suites Colorado Springs Garden of the Gods TripAdvisor pricing from $139

25. Branson, Missouri

$123

$525

$1,386

August 21 – 27

$1,246

(21% savings)

Fall Creek Inn & Suites TripAdvisor pricing from $62

26. Destin, Florida

$290

$460

$2,490

August 21 – 27

$1,869

(48% savings)

SummerPlace Inn TripAdvisor pricing from $102

27. Gulf Shores, Alabama

$250

$437

$2,187

August 21 – 27

$ 1,497

(68% savings)

Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Gulf Shores TripAdvisor pricing from $111

28. Hilton Head, South Carolina

$329

$607

$2,910

August 28 – September 3

$ 2,441

(24% savings)

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island TripAdvisor pricing from $229

29. Williamsburg, Virginia

$168

$463

$1,639

May 29 – June 4

$1,524

(17% savings)

Wyndham Kingsgate TripAdvisor pricing from $127

30. Orange Beach, Alabama

$371

$437

$3,034

August 21 – 27

$2,058

(59% savings)

Fairfield Inn & Suites Orange Beach TripAdvisor pricing from $229

31. Wilmington, North Carolina

$160

$456

$1,576

August 21 – 27

$1,489

(16% savings)

Homewood Suites by Hilton Wilmington/Mayfaire TripAdvisor pricing from $149

32. Panama City Beach, Florida

$250

$669

$2,419

August 21 – 27

$1,688

(68% savings)

Beach Tower By The Sea TripAdvisor pricing from $118

33. Seaside, Oregon

$200

$367

$1,767

June 5 – 11

$1,403

(40% savings)

Ashore Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $149

34. Seattle, Washington

$365

$363

$2,918

July 3 – 9

$2,725

(16% savings)

The Paramount Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $241

35. Pensacola Beach, Florida

$381

$437

$3,104

August 21 – 27

$ 2,284

(70% savings)

Travelodge Pensacola Beach TripAdvisor pricing from $186

36. Santa Cruz, California

$277

$410

$2,349

August 21 – 27

$2,071

(19% savings)

Mission Inn TripAdvisor pricing from $165

37. Tybee Island, Georgia

$227

$455

$2,044

August 21 – 27

$1,719

(32% savings)

Desoto Beach Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $163

38. Carlsbad, California

$267

$376

$2,245

May 29 – June 4

$1,997

(27% savings)

Omni La Costa Resort and Spa TripAdvisor pricing from $211

39. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

$152

$471

$1,535

August 21 – 27

$1,302

(33% savings)

The Inn On The River TripAdvisor pricing from $107

40. Laguna Beach, California

$400

$386

$3,186

May 29 – June 4

$2,812

(22% savings)

The Tides Laguna Beach TripAdvisor pricing from $193

41. Portland, Oregon

$265

$367

$2,222

May 29 – June 4

$1,971

(20% savings)

Inn at Northrup Station TripAdvisor pricing from $170

42. Lincoln City, Oregon

$241

$367

$2,054

May 29 – June 4

$1,396

(227% savings)

The Coho Oceanfront Lodge TripAdvisor pricing from $137

43. Corpus Christi, Texas

$169

$431

$1,614

August 28 – September 3

$1,367

(32% savings)

Hotel DeVille TripAdvisor pricing from $110

44. South Padre Island, Texas

$235

$559

$2,204

August 28 – September 3

$1,825

(31% savings)

Isla Grand Beach Resort TripAdvisor pricing from $194

45. Boston, Massachusetts

$396

$334

$3,106

August 28 – September 3

$2,773

(19% savings)

The Verb Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $238

46. San Diego, California

$294

$376

$2,434

May 29 – June 4

$2,087

(44% savings)

Blue Sea Beach Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $214

47. Galveston, Texas

$229

$341

$1,944

August 28 – September 3

$1,686

(23% savings)

Harbor House TripAdvisor pricing from $164

48. Denver, Colorado

$260

$263

$2,083

May 29 – June 4

$1,931

(12% savings)

Magnolia Hotel Denver TripAdvisor pricing from $172

49. Salt Lake City, Utah

$190

$400

$1,730

May 29 – June 4

$1,462

(44%)

Little America Hotel TripAdvisor pricing from $104

50. Avalon, California

$275

$490

$2,415

May 29 – June 4

$2,174

(19% savings)

Hotel St. Lauren TripAdvisor pricing from $170
