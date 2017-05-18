AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

The Dom Giordano Show: John McNesby & Ed Turzanski & Coach Dan Yarusso

May 18, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Roger Ailes passes away 77.

9:20- Congress appoints a special counselor to investigate possible connections with Russia influencing the 2016 election.

9:25-Larry Krasner attacks President Trump on free speech. 

9:35-FOP 5 President, John McNesby, joined discussing Larry Krasner’s win in the District Attorney primary election.

10:00-Ed Turzanski joined discussing the appointment of a special counselor, Robert Mueller,  to investigate Russia.

10:20-Real estate mogul tells millennials to stop buying $19 avocados to buy a home.  

10:45-St. Joseph men’s rugby coach, Dan Yarusso, joined discussing the year’s Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship.

11:00-How has your viewing of Fox News changed.

11:25-Yale Dean under fire for her “Yelp” account.

11:35-President Trump’s education budget revealed.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch