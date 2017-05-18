The Dom Giordano Show: John McNesby & Ed Turzanski & Coach Dan Yarusso

9:00-Roger Ailes passes away 77.
9:20- Congress appoints a special counselor to investigate possible connections with Russia influencing the 2016 election.
9:25-Larry Krasner attacks President Trump on free speech.
9:35-FOP 5 President, John McNesby, joined discussing Larry Krasner’s win in the District Attorney primary election.
10:00-Ed Turzanski joined discussing the appointment of a special counselor, Robert Mueller, to investigate Russia.
10:20-Real estate mogul tells millennials to stop buying $19 avocados to buy a home.
10:45-St. Joseph men’s rugby coach, Dan Yarusso, joined discussing the year’s Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby Championship.
11:00-How has your viewing of Fox News changed.
11:25-Yale Dean under fire for her “Yelp” account.